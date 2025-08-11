S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

Gladiators, graders and volunteers stand together for a group photo after completing a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. A total of 10 competitors, five from U.S. Space Forces—Space and five from Space Delta 5, finished the six-part event to identify the top-performers who will have a chance to represent their units in the GA III finals Dec. 8-9, 2025, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
