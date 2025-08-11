Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Gladiators, graders and volunteers stand together for a group photo after completing a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. A total of 10 competitors, five from U.S. Space Forces—Space and five from Space Delta 5, finished the six-part event to identify the top-performers who will have a chance to represent their units in the GA III finals Dec. 8-9, 2025, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9252966
    VIRIN: 250808-X-VE588-2024
    Resolution: 8054x5370
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download