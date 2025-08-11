Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier [Image 3 of 12]

    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Graders examine as Gladiators execute a physical challenge during a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. From shuttle runs and overhead presses to problem-solving, competitors faced six events testing physical endurance and mental agility. The top performers will earn their spot at the third annual Guardian Arena competition, Dec. 8–9 at Patrick SFB, Fla., going head-to-head with 35 of the best teams in the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 15:42
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

    Del 5
    S4S
    Guardian Arena

