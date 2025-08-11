S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nate Winters, U.S. Space Forces—Space current operations chief, right, lifts a dumbbell over his head during a physical challenge of a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. In addition to Guardians, all Joint members, government civilians and foreign officers assigned to USSF units may compete in the games. The top performers will earn their spot at the third annual Guardian Arena competition, Dec. 8–9 at Patrick SFB, Fla., going head-to-head with 35 of the best teams in the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
