S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | Gladiators, graders and volunteers stand together for a group photo after completing a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | Gladiators, graders and volunteers stand together for a group photo after completing a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. A total of 10 competitors, five from U.S. Space Forces—Space and five from Space Delta 5, finished the six-part event to identify the top-performers who will have a chance to represent their units in the GA III finals Dec. 8-9, 2025, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

Ten military members, five from U.S. Space Forces – Space and five from Space Delta 5, competed in a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier event here Aug. 8, 2025.



Guardian Arena is designed to forge the Space Force legacy by challenging participants to demonstrate mental agility, physical grit, and operational excellence—hallmarks of the Guardian ethos.



The six-part event, comprised of three physical and three tactical-cognitive challenges, tested each ‘Gladiator’ individually to identify the top-performing competitors who will represent their units in the GA III finals Dec. 8-9, 2025, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida.



Despite the title, Guardian Arena is not only just for Guardians. All Joint members, government civilians and foreign officers assigned to USSF units may compete in the games.



This inclusive approach strengthens interoperability and fosters shared expertise across the Joint and international space community, reinforcing the Space Force’s commitment to global partnerships.



The top three individuals from the regional qualifiers will join forces and compete as one team representing their unit during the finals. Regional Qualifier events nationwide will close out Aug. 15., after which induvial scores will be compared with all regions to determine who moves on. A total of 35 teams will go head-to-head in the finals.



The competition showcases the Space Force’s role as the only military service solely dedicated to space, ensuring the defense of this vital domain and preserving enduring peace. Guardian Arena is more than a contest—it’s a demonstration of innovation, teamwork, and the unwavering commitment to securing our Nation’s interests in, from, and to space.



Good luck to our S4S and DEL 5 Gladiators on the chance to earn a trip to the finals!



U.S. Space Forces – Space Regional Gladiators:



U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Donovan Reynolds

U.S. Space Force Capt. Cynthia Burket

U.S. Space Force Capt. Patrick Maloney

U.S. Space Force Maj. Jordan Cruz

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nate Winters



Space Delta 5 Regional Gladiators:



U.S. Space Force Spc. 2 Luis Medina

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Mathew Jaurique

U.S. Space Force Capt. Quinton Vandenberghe

U.S. Space Force Capt. Brian Waschak

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Edward Ramirez