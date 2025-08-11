S4S, DEL 5 ‘Gladiators’ compete in Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gladiators use their phones for a cognitive challenge during a Guardian Arena III Regional Qualifier at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025. From shuttle runs and overhead presses to problem-solving, competitors faced six events testing physical endurance and mental agility. The top performers will earn their spot at the third annual Guardian Arena competition, Dec. 8–9 at Patrick SFB, Fla., going head-to-head with 35 of the best teams in the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)