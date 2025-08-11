77th FS flies against grey skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, and Airmen Zachary Barton and Ethan Dugan, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs, run through pre-flight checks on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. The 20th Fighter Wing, consisting of three fighter squadrons including the 77th, is the largest active-duty, combat F-16 wing in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)