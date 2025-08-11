77th FS flies against grey skies

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron pilot, takes off in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. Pilots and maintenance personnel assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing train continuously, ensuring the F-16’s capability to effectively support combat missions at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9252682
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-DV125-1212
|Resolution:
|5401x3594
|Size:
|1003.53 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
