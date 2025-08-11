77th FS flies against grey skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron pilot, takes off in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. The 20th Fighter Wing began operating the F-16 in 1994, the same year it became the host unit of Shaw AFB upon return to the U.S. from RAF Upper Heyford, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)