    77th FS flies against grey skies [Image 2 of 4]

    77th FS flies against grey skies

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron pilot, takes off in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. The 20th Fighter Wing began operating the F-16 in 1994, the same year it became the host unit of Shaw AFB upon return to the U.S. from RAF Upper Heyford, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9252683
    VIRIN: 250806-F-DV125-1204
    Resolution: 4525x3011
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th FS flies against grey skies [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f-16 fighting falcon
    77th fighter squadron
    77th fighter generation squadron

