Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th FS flies against grey skies [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    77th FS flies against grey skies

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary Barton, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, left, salutes Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, as he taxis to the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. The 20th Fighter Wing mission, suppression of enemy air defenses or SEAD, is also called the “Wild Weasel” mission, a reference to the U.S. Air Force's first anti-surface-to-air-missile program in 1965: Project Wild Weasel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9252684
    VIRIN: 250806-F-DV125-1099
    Resolution: 4986x3318
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th FS flies against grey skies [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelsey Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    77th FS flies against grey skies
    77th FS flies against grey skies
    77th FS flies against grey skies
    77th FS flies against grey skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16 fighting falcon
    77th fighter squadron
    77th fighter generation squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download