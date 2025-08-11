77th FS flies against grey skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary Barton, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, left, salutes Capt. Andrew Johnston, 77th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, as he taxis to the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. The 20th Fighter Wing mission, suppression of enemy air defenses or SEAD, is also called the “Wild Weasel” mission, a reference to the U.S. Air Force's first anti-surface-to-air-missile program in 1965: Project Wild Weasel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Owen)