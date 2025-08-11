Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Sasebo [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Sasebo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman nash fisher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Constructionman Electrician Nash Fisher, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, counting PVC piping for Material Liaison Officer (MLO), inside detachment Sasebo work center, at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, August 08, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Luis MontanezMalave)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9252074
    VIRIN: 250808-N-N0818-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 341.51 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    NMCB 4
    PVC
    Seabees
    Sasebo
    Inventory

