NMCB 4 Seabees in Sasebo

Constructionman Electrician Nash Fisher, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, counting PVC piping for Material Liaison Officer (MLO), inside detachment Sasebo work center, at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, August 08, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Luis MontanezMalave)