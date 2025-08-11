NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai

Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dalton Stewart, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, tightens fittings on a copper water supply line on August 08, 2025 in Saikai, Japan.NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Nash Fisher)
