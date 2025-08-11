Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai

    SAIKAI, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman nash fisher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Electrician 3rd Class Christopher Jones, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, locking tagging out an electrical disconnect switch in Saikai, Japan, August 06, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Nash Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9252067
    VIRIN: 250806-N-JC322-1005
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 181.82 KB
    Location: SAIKAI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai [Image 8 of 8], by SN nash fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai
    NMCB 4 Seabees Celebrate Birthday in Sasebo
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Sasebo
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai
    NMCB 4 in Sasebo Japan
    NMCB 4 Seabees in Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    Deployment
    Seabees
    Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download