NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai

Construction Electrician 3rd Class Christopher Jones, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, locking tagging out an electrical disconnect switch in Saikai, Japan, August 06, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Nash Fisher)