NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai

Utilitiesman 2nd Class Myles Neal (left) and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dalton Stewart (right) assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, heat a 90 degree copper pipe bend prior to applying solder to the joint on August 06, 2025, in Saikai, Japan .NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Nash Fisher)