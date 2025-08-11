Utilitiesman 2nd Class Myles Neal (left) and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dalton Stewart (right) assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, heat a 90 degree copper pipe bend prior to applying solder to the joint on August 06, 2025, in Saikai, Japan .NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Nash Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9252068
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-JC322-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|341.36 KB
|Location:
|SAIKAI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees in Saikai [Image 8 of 8], by SN nash fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.