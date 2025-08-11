Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center [Image 5 of 6]

    Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center Team Madigan for the last time as its outgoing commander at a ceremony at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)

    Madigan staff watch from the heights of Swan Bridge in large numbers.
    Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific &amp; director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, speaks at Madigan’s Swan Plaza
    Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific &amp; director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, passes colors to Madigan’s new commander, Col. James “Jimmy” Watts.
    Col. James “Jimmy” Watts addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center and Team Madigan for the first time as its commander
    Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center
    Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    Madigan holds Change of Command Ceremony at Swan Plaza

