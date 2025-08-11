Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center Team Madigan for the last time as its outgoing commander at a ceremony at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)