Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, speaks at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., as the presiding officer of a change of command ceremony for Madigan Army Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)