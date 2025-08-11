Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, speaks at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., as the presiding officer of a change of command ceremony for Madigan Army Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9250315
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-IY135-5485
|Resolution:
|1038x692
|Size:
|261.3 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, speaks at Madigan’s Swan Plaza [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Madigan holds Change of Command Ceremony at Swan Plaza
No keywords found.