Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025

Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (center), incoming Commander Col. James “Jimmy” Watts (right) and outgoing Commander Col. Hope M. Williamson Younce (left) take the field with the Soldiers at a change of command ceremony for Madigan Army Medical Center’s Troop Battalion on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)