    Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (center), incoming Commander Col. James “Jimmy” Watts (right) and outgoing Commander Col. Hope M. Williamson Younce (left) take the field with the Soldiers at a change of command ceremony for Madigan Army Medical Center’s Troop Battalion on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 9250327
    VIRIN: 250801-O-IY135-5468
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 530.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Madigan staff watch from the heights of Swan Bridge in large numbers.
    Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific &amp; director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, speaks at Madigan’s Swan Plaza
    Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific &amp; director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, passes colors to Madigan’s new commander, Col. James “Jimmy” Watts.
    Col. James “Jimmy” Watts addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center and Team Madigan for the first time as its commander
    Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce points up to attendees observing from above Swan Plaza and addresses the staff and supporters of Madigan Army Medical Center
    Madigan Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Madigan holds Change of Command Ceremony at Swan Plaza

