(Pictured from right to left): Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, passes colors to Madigan’s new commander, Col. James “Jimmy” Watts. -Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan PAO)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9250316
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-IY135-4873
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|588.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific & director, Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, passes colors to Madigan’s new commander, Col. James “Jimmy” Watts. [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Madigan holds Change of Command Ceremony at Swan Plaza
No keywords found.