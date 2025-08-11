Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Madigan staff watch from the heights of Swan Bridge in large numbers. [Image 1 of 6]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Above Swan Plaza, Madigan staff watch from the heights of Swan Bridge in large numbers. Outgoing Commander Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce praised the team at Madigan, saying, “I envisioned that the people of Madigan Army Medical Center would line these walls. Today, again, it's for you. We wanted to inspire you all and let you know that we see you, we honor you, and we thank you for your service.” at the change of command ceremony at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 9250312
    VIRIN: 250801-O-IY135-7360
    Resolution: 6132x4087
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
