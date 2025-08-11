Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Above Swan Plaza, Madigan staff watch from the heights of Swan Bridge in large numbers. Outgoing Commander Col. Hope M. Williamson-Younce praised the team at Madigan, saying, “I envisioned that the people of Madigan Army Medical Center would line these walls. Today, again, it's for you. We wanted to inspire you all and let you know that we see you, we honor you, and we thank you for your service.” at the change of command ceremony at Madigan’s Swan Plaza on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Aug 1, 2025 (Photo by Sean Hall, Madigan Public Affairs)