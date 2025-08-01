USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-VM650-1144 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 31, 2025) A U.S. Sailor installs a battery into a processor card in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered by blurring screens for security purposes)