USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

250730-N-VM650-1275 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 30, 2025) A U.S. Sailor cleans a ceramic bowl in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9249521
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-VM650-1275
|Resolution:
|3083x2055
|Size:
|692.85 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
