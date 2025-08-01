USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    250730-N-VM650-1102 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 30, 2025) A U.S. Sailor transfers chicken patties from the baking tray to a serving pan in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    USS Wayne E. Meyer, DDG 108, U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, CENTCOM, CSG-11, C5F

