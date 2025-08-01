250731-N-VM650-1021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 31, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered by blurring screens for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9249523
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-VM650-1021
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|578.71 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.