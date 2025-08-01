250729-N-VM650-2072 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 29, 2025) A U.S. Sailor scrubs a topside bulkhead during a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9249514
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-VM650-2072
|Resolution:
|3108x2072
|Size:
|495.93 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.