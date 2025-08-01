12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

U.S. Air Force Airmen carry ramps off of an MJ-1 lift truck during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise challenges participants to demonstrate their flexibility and ingenuity, reinforcing their ability to adapt to rapidly evolving threats and scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
