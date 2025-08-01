Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen communicate with each other to unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise challenges participants to think critically and act decisively, ensuring their readiness to lead in dynamic and unpredictable operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9247383
    VIRIN: 250806-F-GC829-1009
    Resolution: 8079x5386
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teamwork
    Unloading Aircraft
    BambooEagle
    C-130
    DLE2025
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download