12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

U.S. Air Force Airmen communicate with each other to unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise challenges participants to think critically and act decisively, ensuring their readiness to lead in dynamic and unpredictable operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)