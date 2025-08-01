Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise reinforces the DLE’s commitment to preparing Airmen and Guardians for large-scale operations, challenging them to innovate solutions and sustain combat power under dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9247382
    VIRIN: 250806-F-GC829-1006
    Resolution: 7639x5093
    Size: 14.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teamwork
    Unloading Aircraft
    BambooEagle
    C-130
    DLE2025
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download