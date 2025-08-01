12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise reinforces the DLE’s commitment to preparing Airmen and Guardians for large-scale operations, challenging them to innovate solutions and sustain combat power under dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)