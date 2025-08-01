Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen guide cargo towards an aircraft tug during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise provides Airmen and Guardians with opportunities to refine their expertise, ensuring they are ready to lead and succeed in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9247385
    VIRIN: 250806-F-GC829-1014
    Resolution: 6763x4509
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    teamwork
    Unloading Aircraft
    BambooEagle
    C-130
    DLE2025
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download