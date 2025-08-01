12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen guide cargo towards an aircraft tug during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise provides Airmen and Guardians with opportunities to refine their expertise, ensuring they are ready to lead and succeed in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)