    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Richard, 187th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament system specialist, prepares to move an MJ-1 lift truck during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise challenges participants to integrate air and maritime operations, developing solutions to achieve superiority in contested theaters and multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

