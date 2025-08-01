12th ATF fuels logistics during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Richard, 187th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament system specialist, prepares to move an MJ-1 lift truck during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The exercise challenges participants to integrate air and maritime operations, developing solutions to achieve superiority in contested theaters and multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)