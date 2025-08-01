Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair [Image 8 of 8]

    Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and commander, Task Force LCS, left, is piped ashore with his family per naval tradition at the conclusion of his retirement ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair turned over responsibilities as commander, Task Force LCS to Capt. Wayne Gehman and celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    CNSP
    surface warriors
    task force LCS
    Retirement

