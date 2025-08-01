Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, salutes Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, upon turning over his responsibilities as commander, Task Force LCS to Capt. Wayne Gehman during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. Also during the ceremony, LeClair celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)