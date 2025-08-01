NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Capt. Wayne Gehman, right, salutes Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, upon assuming duties as commander, Task Force LCS from Rear Adm. Ted LeClair during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9247172
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-UN585-1003
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.