Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Capt. Wayne Gehman, right, salutes Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, upon assuming duties as commander, Task Force LCS from Rear Adm. Ted LeClair during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)