Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks during the change of office and retirement ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair turned over responsibilities as commander, Task Force LCS to Capt. Wayne Gehman and celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)