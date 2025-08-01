Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command [Image 10 of 12]

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieves Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) during MNCC’s change-of-command ceremony. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 9247163
    VIRIN: 250808-N-WU964-1029
    Resolution: 4309x2876
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: STERLING, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

    human resources
    MNCC
    MyNavy Career Center
    ceremony
    change of command

