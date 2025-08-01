MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieves Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) during MNCC’s change-of-command ceremony. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)