MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks (left), from Mount Pleasant, Texas, Rear Adm. M. Wayne “Mouse” Baze (center), Commander, Navy Personnel Command, and Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), from Sterling, Virginia, stand at attention during MNCC’s inaurgural change-of-command ceremony. Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieved Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as MNCC’s commander. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)