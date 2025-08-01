MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieves Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) during MNCC’s change-of-command ceremony. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|9247161
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-WU964-1028
|Resolution:
|4750x3170
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
