MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieves Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) during MNCC's change-of-command ceremony. MNCC's mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

MILLINGTON, Tennessee – Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite relinquished command of MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) to Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks in a ceremony Aug. 8.



Under Satterwhite’s command since its establishment Sept. 3, 2021, MNCC has transformed the way the Navy delivers human resources services to include pay and personnel, reducing burden on Sailors and families.



“The opportunity to serve Sailors and dramatically improve the way we take care of Sailors and their families has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Satterwhite.



MNCC replaced the Navy’s personnel support detachments with a global network of Transaction Service Centers (TSCs) each with a Center of Excellence focus, implemented Enterprise Customer Relationship Management technology to execute a tiered service delivery model, and established an HR Service Center (HRSC) providing 24-hour customer service.



These improvements helped eliminate the transactional backlogs and lengthy processing times plaguing the outdated establishment, streamlining service delivery to the operational fleet. By 2023, the Navy exceeded Defense Department HR transaction timeliness standards.



MNCC established Regional Support Centers, or RSCs, to train Command Pay and Personnel Administrators, or CPPAs, and provide direct HR support to unit commanders in 13 fleet concentration areas around the globe.



Today, MNCC continuously engages other Navy and DOD organizations like Navy Personnel Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, and the Defense Manpower Data Center, to deliver modern hire-to-retire, passenger transportation, and military ID card services to Sailors, DOD civilians, veterans, retirees, and families.



“Much has been done, but I know we are not done,” said Satterwhite. “The MyNavy Career Center team is laser-focused on continuing to find ways to simplify processes, allowing Sailors to remain focused on the mission of their command.”



A prior surface warfare officer from Sterling, Virginia, Satterwhite also served as the Human Resources (HR) officer community leader establishing new career tracks and a focus on HR officer professional development. A 1991 graduate of the Georgia Technological Institute Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps, he retires after 34 years of naval service.



Brooks said his predecessor, who led numerous transformational changes to fix Sailor pay, was “definitely the right leader in the right place at the right time.”



“Rear Admiral Satterwhite’s legacy will endure for years to come, and I wish him all the best as he wraps up a highly successful 34-year career in the Navy!” he said.



Brooks, a prior naval flight officer from Mount Pleasant, Texas, has been an HR officer since 2008. He most recently served as Transformation Integration Branch Head on the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Personnel, Manpower, and Training (OPNAV N16).



“I’m honored to serve as the second commander of MNCC and it’s also a great privilege to lead this global team of human resources professionals in delivering modern HR services to Sailors,” said Brooks. “I’ve met with MNCC team members at the headquarters and across the enterprise at Transaction Service Centers, Regional Support Centers, HR Service Centers in the past few weeks. I’m impressed with the dedication and support shown to take care of Sailors.”



Brooks said one of his top priorities is to continue using proven problem-solving methods to improve HR business processes so Sailors can stay focused on warfighting.



“We owe it to all Sailors, regardless of pay grade, to provide quality customer service 24/7, and I trust the MNCC team will continue to deliver,” he said.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.