NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Reginald Reese, assigned to MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), delivers the invocation during MNCC’s change-of-command ceremony. Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieved Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as MNCC’s commander. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 17:57
|Photo ID:
|9247155
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-WU964-1014
|Resolution:
|5539x3697
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.