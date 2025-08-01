MyNavy Career Center holds first change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 8, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Reginald Reese, assigned to MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), delivers the invocation during MNCC’s change-of-command ceremony. Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, relieved Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, from Sterling, Virginia, as MNCC’s commander. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)