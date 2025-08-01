Tony Anderson, assistant deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii and event organizer, delivers opening remarks during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. This forum allows industry partners to network for potential contract opportunities with NAVFAC Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9246822
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-XM133-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.