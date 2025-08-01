NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, addresses attendees at the annual Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Sullivan highlighted the command’s vital missions and emphasized the importance of strong collaboration with industry partners to accelerate and improve contract execution. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9246815
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-XM133-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|389.9 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
