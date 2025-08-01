Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, addresses attendees at the annual Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Sullivan highlighted the command’s vital missions and emphasized the importance of strong collaboration with industry partners to accelerate and improve contract execution. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 9246815
    VIRIN: 250729-N-XM133-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 389.9 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Business
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Capt. James Sullivan
    U.S. Navy
    Government Industry Forum
    Contract Opportunities

