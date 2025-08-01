Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Joshua Nelson, command information officer of Naval Faciilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, discusses key recommendations for implementing cybersecurity contracts during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Nelson provided highlights into NAVFAC Hawaii's cybersecurity protocols and the importance of adhering to these guidelines for successful contract acquisition. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Small Business
    Joshua Nelson
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Government Industry Forum
    Contract Opportunities

