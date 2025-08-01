Joshua Nelson, command information officer of Naval Faciilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, discusses key recommendations for implementing cybersecurity contracts during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Nelson provided highlights into NAVFAC Hawaii's cybersecurity protocols and the importance of adhering to these guidelines for successful contract acquisition. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9246820
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-XM133-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|203.27 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.