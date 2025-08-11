NAVFAC Hawaii Hosts Procurement Forum, Seeks Stronger Industry Ties

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii hosted its third annual Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran’s Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025.



With more than 100 people in attendance, the public forum brought together a diverse group of current and future government industry partners to engage in discussion with the NAVFAC Hawaii leadership team.



The goal was to build stronger relationships with existing partners and empower local businesses seeking government contracts with NAVFAC Hawaii.



“It was similar to having a semi-open house for NAVFAC Hawaii in that we were even more transparent and advised industry of the behind the scene functions of our agency,” said Tony Anderson, assistant deputy director for the Office of Small Business at NAVFAC Hawaii and organizer of the event. “Normally, we would focus on procurement requirements and forecasts but in this forum we also discussed items beyond the traditional presentation to provide the industry a more comprehensive overview.”



NAVFAC Hawaii’s commanding officer, Capt. James Sullivan, led the engagement with an opening presentation outlining the organization’s vast scope of operations across Hawaii and nearby islands in the Pacific. He discussed the historical and ongoing importance of industry partnerships, and opened the forum for an open discussion to enable the success of NAVFAC Hawaii’s mission through collaboration.



“Before my leadership team provides you with their presentations, we’re looking for your input whether it be a formal request of information, market research or just a general discussion telling us how we can improve and work better together with our industry partner relationships,” said Sullivan. “We’re open to any questions that you might have to ensure you have the information you need to be successful as industry partners, as we are responsible for ensuring that the warfighter has everything that they need to be successful.”



Following the question and answer portion with Sullivan, individual subject matter experts (SMEs) from NAVFAC Hawaii’s leadership team provided a presentation of slides showcasing their department’s roles and guidance on how to obtain the necessary resources to work for the government successfully.



Industry partners gained valuable insights into NAVFAC Hawaii's operations, benefiting from direct presentations by individual SMEs. The forum served as an excellent networking opportunity, fostering collaboration and tighter connections with Hawaii's small business leaders.



NAVFAC Hawaii aims to equip these businesses with the knowledge and resources necessary to successfully compete for government contracts.



The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii is a U.S. Navy command responsible for planning, designing, constructing, maintaining, and disposing of the Navy's facilities and infrastructure. Its mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii.



For more information about NAVFAC Hawaii, visit https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/

