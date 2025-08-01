NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dayna Yoshizaki, environmental division director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, discusses environmental contract opportunities during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Yoshizaki emphasized the types of environmental work and provided guidance on regulatory requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)