    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts annual Government Procurement Industry Forum

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Dayna Yoshizaki, environmental division director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, discusses environmental contract opportunities during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 29, 2025. Yoshizaki emphasized the types of environmental work and provided guidance on regulatory requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:21
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Small Business
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Government Industry Forum
    Contract Opportunities
    Dayna Yoshizaki

