Remains of a flood in Ruidoso, NM August 4, 2025. New Mexico National Guard units provided aid to the city of Ruidoso after Monsoon rain flooded the city (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid).
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9246568
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-UN662-1028
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|11.86 MB
|Location:
|RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home. [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.
No keywords found.