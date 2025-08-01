U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Daly a Horizontal Construction Engineer assigned to 920th Engineer Company poses for a portrait, Ruidoso, NM, August 4, 2025. Spc. Daly helped rescue 8 people trapped in their homes during a flood from monsoon rains in Ruidoso New Mexico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)