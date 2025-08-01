Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.

    RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    111th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Daly a Horizontal Construction Engineer assigned to 920th Engineer Company poses for a portrait, Ruidoso, NM, August 4, 2025. Spc. Daly helped rescue 8 people trapped in their homes during a flood from monsoon rains in Ruidoso New Mexico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    Location: RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, US
