U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.

U.S. Army Spc. Alon Ruiz, Horizontal Construction Engineer, assigned to 920th Engineer Company, fills Hesco barriers at Mescalero Apache Reservation New Mexico, August 4, 2025. New Mexico National Guard Units provided support to the Mescalero nation after recent monsoon floods damaged homes, vehicles and property (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)