    U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home. [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.

    RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    111th Sustainment Brigade

    The remains of a house during a flash flood in Ruidoso, NM on August 4, 2025. New Mexico National Guard units provided aid to the city of Ruidoso after Monsoon rain flooded the city (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid).

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 9246567
    VIRIN: 250804-A-UN662-1021
    Resolution: 6000x4286
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home. [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

