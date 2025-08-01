U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home.

The New Mexico National Guard swiftly responded to a devastating flooding event in Ruidoso on July 8, 2025, with 2 teams of 2 Guardsmen performing 9 total rescues. Among them were Senior Master Sgt. Marci Salmon assigned to the 150th Special Operation Wing and Spc. Daniel Daly, assigned to the 920th Engineer Battalion. Salmon and Daly were the 2 person team who saved 8 individuals from a mobile home park inundated by rapidly moving water.



When the call to action came the teams were dispatched immediately.



"When we pulled up the road had a few feet of water running over the road. The water was moving incredibly fast for not having much more than a few feet over the road." Senior Master Sgt. Salmon described.



This moment highlighted the raw power of the floodwaters, a force Salmon says she'd only understood theoretically until that day.



The team's efforts focused on a mobile home park off Gallivan Rd in Ruidoso, NM, where residents were trapped. Spc. Daly led the rescues, navigating the fast moving currents with firefighters to reach stranded individuals.



"Daly was incredibly professional, quick to respond and handled everything very calmly," Senior Master Sgt. Salmon said, adding that his "grace and gentleness" served as a powerful reminder of their mission.



Reflecting on his role, Spc. Daly shared a humble perspective.



“I’m glad to just be here,” Daly said. “I just think of it as we are New Mexicans helping New Mexicans, and I’m really grateful to be here in general. I love coming here on vacation and am happy that I can give back in some way.”



New Mexico National Guard Task Force, comprising both Army and Air National Guard units, has been working with state, tribal, federal, and local authorities to provide flood and fire relief across the state.



Maj. Marvin Paulk Task Force Commander stated, "Servicemembers of the New Mexico National Guard, like Spc. Daly adheres to all Army and organizational values such as selfless service. Be it Army or Air Force, our Values and commitment to our dual ever standing order to be ready to engage in a state or national emergency reflects on the training physically, mentally, and holistically as we maintain a state of readiness and collaboration with our state, federal and local stakeholders."



The National Guard has been deployed to assist with rescue efforts, debris removal, and providing support to the affected communities. This task force includes units like the 111th Sustainment Brigade and the 93rd Brigade, with additional support from the Air Guard's Red Horse Squadron.



These teams have provided assistance in communities such as Las Vegas, Silver City, Vado, and Ruidoso, as well as to the Mescalero Apache Tribe. The specific roles they've fulfilled include swift water rescue, traffic control, debris removal, and the transport of sandbags and water.



Their presence offers a crucial lifeline to residents who have lost so much. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, initial reports indicate significant losses.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:35 Story ID: 545199 Location: RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. National Guard Soldier helps rescue 8 people from a flooded home., by SSG Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.