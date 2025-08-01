56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Curtis Stevens, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Ian Wargo, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo next to their assigned HH60-W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. A DCC is an experienced aircraft mechanic who is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)