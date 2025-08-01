Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

    ITALY

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Raka Adam, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Daniel Welcome, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo next to their assigned HH60-W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. The title ‘Dedicated Crew Chief’ comes with the expectation of being the subject matter expert for maintaining this aircraft and your name affixed to the side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

